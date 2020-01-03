Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY
Mississippi environmental agency director leaving his job
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says he's leaving his job this month. Gary Rikard announced his plans Friday. He becomes the latest of several state agency directors to depart with the transition from one governor to the next. Rikard's last day on the job will be Jan. 13. That is the day before Tate Reeves is inaugurated to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant as governor. Rikard has led the environmental agency since September 2014.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons
A fifth inmate has died in violence in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton tells local news outlets that 36-year-old Dennoris Howell was stabbed to death before dawn Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since Sunday, and the third at Parchman. Another inmate was stabbed in the 3 a.m. Friday incident and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital. Some local officials have described the violence as gang-related, but state officials haven't said what's driving the violence.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-MISSISSIPPI-SENATE
Mississippi senator loyal to Trump is filing for reelection
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi is filing papers Friday to run for reelection. She is expected to campaign by emphasizing her loyalty to President Donald Trump. But a Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, is reminding voters about a “public hanging” comment Hyde-Smith made in 2018. Hyde-Smith said she was praising a supporter, but Espy said the comment dredged up Mississippi's painful racist history. Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says if Democrats retake the Senate, that will be the "first step into a thousand years of darkness.” Hyde-Smith is a former state agriculture commissioner. She's the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
MISSISSIPPI STATE-MOORHEAD
Mississippi State fires coach Joe Moorhead after 2 seasons
Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons. The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida. Moorhead took over a team with high expectations in 2018, but the Bulldogs finished a disappointing 8-5. This season, with a rebuilding team, Mississippi State went 6-7. It slipped into the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale and then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
FATAL PRISON FIGHT
4th death in Mississippi prisons; judge says other prison OK
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died at the hands of a fellow inmate, bringing the death toll to four in disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. Sunflower County Corner Heather Burton tells The Associated Press that a 32-year-old male inmate died before noon Thursday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Burton says the inmate, whom she declined to identify pending notification of relatives, had multiple stab wounds. Inmates also set fire to a different cell block but officials say the small fire caused no injuries before it was put out.