Much drier weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front sweeps the clouds, humidity and rain out of the area for the weekend. A fairly gusty north wind is expected Saturday but there will be plenty of sun. Regardless, temperatures will likely stay mostly in the 50s all day.
Sunday will start on the cold side with some frost possible north of the lake. Bright sun will push temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon.
Another cold front will move into the region by Tuesday with some spotty rain.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.