NOPD investigating double homicide in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Pontchartrain Park.
Police reported the shooting around 8:15 a.m.
Officers responding to the scene found two men inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been release. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims and an official cause of death following the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
