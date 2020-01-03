Officials searching for man responsible for two bank robberies in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The FBI and NOPD are requesting help in identifying a male suspect responsible for an attempted robbery at a bank in downtown New Orleans and successfully robbing a bank in Mid City.
The suspect walked into Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company at 200 St. Charles Ave. and approached the teller with a gun. He then presented a note that demanded money. After failing to obtain any money, he fled the scene by bike.
After this incident, the suspect took the same method in robbing the Capital One Bank at 4121 Canal St. However, this attempt was successful. He also fled the scene by bike.
The suspect is described as standing approximately 5’11” to 6’1”, between 190 to 210 pounds, around 40 to 50 years old, with a slender to medium build. He was wearing a dark blue Dickies work shirt and pants, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.
The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.
