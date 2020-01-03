One person dead after fatal car accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a fatality that occurred after a four-vehicle accident.
A Honda Accord was heading westbound when they rear-ended another vehicle, which caused another vehicle to crash into them. The collision caused the vehicle to crash into the fourth car.
The driver of the Honda Accord was the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. N
The incident happened at around 7:53 p.m. on I-10 near the Orleans Avenue exit.
No other information has been released. Updates will be provided here.
Detective Edgar Edwards is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.
