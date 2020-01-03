Orleans Clerk of Court says furloughs are on way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After years of a simmering budget dispute, the Orleans Clerk of Court says he will furlough more than 80 workers Monday, which he says may virtually shut down the Orleans criminal justice system.
Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell says he’s been fighting this battle since the Landrieu administration and he says he can no longer go on with a budget he says is not in line with what he needs to operate.
Morrell says he is $600,000 short of what he should have and he says the city has violated state law by putting him in this position.
Morrell says come Monday he will furlough more than 80 workers and he says the most immediate impact will be felt in the jail and the court system where newly arrested defendants will not be able to have their bonds processed properly in order to get out of jail.
We asked Morrell:'Your official position is even though they budgeted 4 million dollars, you don't have a budget because they didn't give you 4.6 million dollars?'
He responded, “They could have put 200 thousand dollars in there. They just put four million, and I accept it, and I’m accepting less than what’s needed according to the law. They are not giving me enough for my office to function properly. If they have a gripe, go to the legislature.”
City Communications Director Beau Tidwell put out a statement saying: “The clerk of court received a budgetary increase for 2020, and those funds are available for his staffing and operational needs. It is the expectation of the administration and of the people of New Orleans that all public servants, including the clerk of criminal court, honor their commitment and do their jobs”
Arthur Morrell also says he will be furloughing deputy clerks who work in every courtroom in criminal court.
He says they have currently done what they need to do to get court going on Monday but after that, he says he doesn’t believe more than a dozen courts will be able to function properly without members of his staff assisting in providing evidence and other documents needed for court cases to move forward.
