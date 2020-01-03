6 Saints players named to AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan celebrates with teammate Demario Davis after sacking Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8)
By Nick Gremillion | January 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 4:13 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Six New Orleans Saints players have been selected to the Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team.

The team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members. Four Saints players made the first team and two made the second team.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were named to the AP All-Pro first-team offense.

Linebacker Demario Davis was the only Saints player to make the first-team defense. Rookie punt returner Deonte Harris was named to the first-team special teams.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan made it on the All-Pro second-team defense and special teamer J.T. Gray was named to the second-team special teams.

Two other Saints players, offensive Terron Armstead and cornerback Marshon Lattimore received votes but not enough to make the All-Pro team.

The news comes just two days before the Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Here’s the complete list of the AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans

UP NEXT

The Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5. The game will be televised on FOX.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.