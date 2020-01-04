Apple and Line out for Saints-Vikings game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Eli Apple (ankle) and Zach Line (knee) will not suit up this Sunday for the Black and Gold against the Vikings.
This will be the second game in a row Apple will miss the season. He suffered the ankle injury in Week 16 against the Titans. Line will be missing his fifth contest of the year.
This week, safety Marcus Williams (groin), Vonn Bell (knee), wide receiver Michael Thomas (hand) and special teamer Dwayne Washington (knee) all appeared on the injury report, but appear ready to roll in the Dome.
You can watch the Saints-Vikings game on FOX this Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
