Coach O talks Tigers’ first practice since Peach Bowl win, preps for National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to reporters Thursday, Jan. 2, after the Tigers’ first practice since the team’s dominant victory on Dec. 28.
Orgeron said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was used sparingly in the College Football Playoff Semifinal due to an injured hamstring, had no limitations in practice Thursday. According to Orgeron, running back Chris Curry, who saw the most playing time in that game, will play in the National Championship game also.
Orgeron also said having outside linebacker Michael Divinity back is a tremendous boost for the team. Divinity was suspended for the last six games due to violating the drug testing policy for marijuana. The NCAA has cleared Divinity to play in the National Championship. Orgeron added Divinity will start on the Tigers’ dime package.
Orgeron added offensive lineman Damien Lewis may take a while to heal but it is possible he will be ready for the game. He described it as a “wait and see” scenario. Right now, Orgeron said Adrian Magee will play in one guard spot and Ed Ingram will play in the other.
He talked about the challenges Trevor Lawrence presents because he can beat teams with his arm and his legs. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore has thrown for 3,431 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. He has also carried the ball 93 times for another 514 yards and eight touchdowns. His longest run of the season was 67 yards.
No. 1 LSU (14-0) defeated No. 3 Oklahoma (12-2) 63-28 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had four touchdown receptions in the first half of the game. Jefferson finished with 14 catches for 227 yards and those four scores.
Jefferson’s numbers in this new LSU offensive attack this season nothing short of staggering. He’s got 102 catches for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Phenomenal ... not bad for a two-star recruit,” Orgeron joked. “But you know what, we saw that in camp. We saw it right here in camp. He caught a sluggo route and everyone was cheering. Our coaches saw that in him. Could we predict he was going to be this good? No. I think he’s very, very competitive and I think that’s what sets him apart.”
“I think Justin felt a little disrespected at the end of the year with all the awards,” added quarterback Joe Burrow. “And he wanted to prove he was one of the best guys out there. And I think he did that.”
