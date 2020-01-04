Emergency crews respond to partial wall collapse in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Dept. and the NOPD are responding to a partial building collapse in the French Quarter.
It happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Toulouse and Chartres Streets.
In a tweet, the city said a wall of a three story building partially fell.
No injuries have been reported.
Code enforcement officials are on scene. People are urged to avoid the 600 block of Toulouse while crews remove fallen bricks from the street.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.