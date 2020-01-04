‘I heard her screaming to come out:’ Man recalls terrifying moment when two men tried to abduct his wife

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Gentilly man said he bolted out of the house after hearing his wife's cries for help, after she returned from running errands.
"It's just wild that somebody's bold enough to even try that," he said.
The man, who FOX 8 is not identifying, said he was sitting at home around 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 5500 block of Baccich street, when he heard his wife screaming outside.
"Some guys probably maybe following my wife around the neighborhood or from Walgreens and tried to take her while she was unloading her car, and luckily, I heard her screaming to come out and tried to stop it from going down," he said.
In a preliminary report, police say two men grabbed the victim and dragged her towards a dark Dodge truck.
Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the the truck driving past the house, and two men running out towards the woman's car in the driveway.
"They were wearing masks and everything like that and it was dark outside, cause you know you live in Gentilly and there's not a lot of lights in the streets like there should be, so I didn't get to see too much of their faces," he said.
He said he ran after them, screaming at them to let go of his wife.
They finally did, and the victim's husband said they fired at him before taking off. Fortunately, no one was hit.
"I'm just happy you know, I was able to scare him off so they were able to let go of my wife and get out," he said.
Some neighbors tried to help once they heard the commotion.
"I heard a scream. so I jumped up, ran outside," Darryl Johnson said.
He said by the time he came out, the two men were already speeding off.
"The tail end of it. We caught the black Dodge Ram pulling off. Didn't actually see. I think she screamed for her husband. He came outside, he fired a shot at him, then we called the cops and the cops came," Johnson said.
The victim's husband said they are both still shaken.
“She just gave birth to twins last week, so like she’s still recovering from that, and she just went to walgreens to get a prescription and come home. She wasn’t expecting to have to deal with that in front of her house while her husband and her daughter’s inside. that’s something that’s scary, So everybody just needs to be aware and vigilant,” he said.
