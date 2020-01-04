Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOTEL COLLAPSE-NEW ORLEANS
Demolition of partially collapsed New Orleans hotel delayed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say a hotel that partially collapsed in New Orleans, killing three people, won't be totally demolished until the end of the year. City officials told local media that the developers who own the building submitted updated demolition plans that significantly changed the timeline. The Hard Rock Hotel's demolition is now expected to start in May instead of the end of February, pushing back the expected completion date to December. New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said city officials are not happy with the longer timeline, and are urging the company that owns the building to find a way to speed things along.
AP-US-GLEASON-GOLD-MEDAL
Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal Jan. 15
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing disease, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15. President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal. It is Congress's highest civilian honor. On the field Gleason is best known for his electrifying blocked punt during the Saints' first game in the rebuilt Superdome following 2005's Hurricane Katrina. In January 2011, he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease that left him paralyzed.
ODD-GUN AND DRUGS ABANDONED
Man left drugs, gun in designer bags at convenience store
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are perplexed over why a man left apparent designer bags holding drugs, a gun, cash and a digital scale in a convenience store. Authorities in Lafourche Parish say the man went into the store early Thursday, put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair, and offered a clerk $100 to keep them. He says the clerk declined, and the man left the store and his bags. A customer later pointed out that one held a handgun, which turned out to be stolen. Surveillance cameras got photos of the man and deputies hope to identify him.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
NEW ORLEANS-CYBERATTACK
Some systems to be restored after New Orleans cyberattack
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some systems affected by a cyberattack on the city of New Orleans last month are expected to be back online on Monday. A spokeswoman for the city said Thursday that public safety tools including the court system should be up and running on Jan. 6. Most of the more than 3,400 computers that were online at the time of the attack have been cleared to go back on the city's network. Other online systems are expected to be available again by the end of January. The city has given evidence to the FBI to determine the source of the attack.
EDWARDS-EDUCATION BOARD
Louisiana governor announces state education board members
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his three appointees to Louisiana's top public school board for the upcoming term. He's keeping two picks from his first four years in office and replacing the third on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Doris Voitier and Thomas Roque will remain on the board. Voitier is superintendent of St. Bernard Parish public schools, while Roque is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria. Edwards is replacing Grambling State University professor Lurie Thomason Jr. with Louisiana State University professor Belinda Davis. Edwards' spokeswoman says Thomason resigned from the education board last month, citing health concerns.
OFFICER SLAYING-TRIAL
Louisiana man gets life sentence for police officer's death
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man found guilty of murder in the shooting death of a police officer has been formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. News outlets report a Caddo District Court judge handed down the sentence Thursday to Grover Cannon. He was convicted in November for the death of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley. Cannon could have been sentenced to death. But, the jury did not agree on whether he should receive the death penalty. The sentence automatically defaulted to life in prison. Cannon's attorney said a motion to appeal has already been filed.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral for mother and son killed in Louisiana plane crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Family and friends wearing purple and gold said goodbye Thursday to a Louisiana woman and her son who were on their way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl when they died in a weekend plane crash. Gretchen Vincent and her 15-year-old son, Michael Walker Vincent, were on a plane that crashed after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board. The Advocate reports Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry described Gretchen Vincent as one of his best friends, saying she was possibly the world's greatest LSU Tigers fan.