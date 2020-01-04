LSU men’s basketball opens SEC play against Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will travel to Knoxville Tennessee to open up SEC play. The Tigers will take on Tennessee in the Thompson-Boling Arena and tipoff is set for 11:00 AM.
Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPNU with Beth Mowins and Sean Farnham on the call.
Last time the two teams met was last year in Baton Rouge with LSU knocking off the Vols, 82-80, on last second free throws in overtime.
The Vols still lead the series, 65-47, but the teams have split the last eight meetings. The last time LSU won in Thompson-Boling Arena was back in April of 2015.
LSU and Tennessee are both 8-4 on the season. Tennessee has lost three of their last four games including to No. 13 Memphis at Cincinnati and most recently a 68-48 loss to Wisconsin at home.
“We’ll see. We have to be able to keep it going. I feel like we’ve found a good formula, but can we sustain it on the road? Can we sustain it against even more resistance than we’ve gotten? Can we sustain it against the physicality of Tennessee? That’s what we’ll find out on Saturday,” said head coach Will Wade.
LSU got back on the winning track Sunday with a 74-57 win over undefeated Liberty in its last game. The Tigers had very balanced scoring in that game with
Darius Days getting 14 points with Skylar Mays and Charles Manning Jr. , scoring 12 each. Javonte Smart had 11 points and six assists.
“We played well. The ball moved. Our players moved. We had good spacing. We had good pace. We screened well. Like I said, we’ve got to sustain it and do it at even a higher level than we did it against Liberty,” said head coach Will Wade.
Jordan Bowden leads Tennessee in scoring at 12.9 points a game. John Fulkerson averages 11.6 points and Yves Pons 11.2. The Vols are missing Lamonte Turner, who averaged 12.3 points and had 78 assists for 11 games before announcing on Dec. 21 that he was ending his Tennessee playing career due to thoracic outlet syndrome.
