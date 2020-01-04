Neighbor warning others about catalytic converter thefts in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -"It was a really terrible Christmas gift I have to say," said New Orleans neighbor August Cullaro.
Just two days before Christmas Cullaro woke up to find something seriously wrong with her Honda Accord.
“I turned on my car and it sounded like a motorcycle was right on top of me and I turned it off immediately. I was late to work so I just had to Uber there,” said Cullaro.
Cullaro’s car has been parked on the street of her Carrollton neighborhood ever since. She says someone stole the catalytic converter off of it. She hasn’t been able to drive it because she’s trying to save enough money to get it fixed, something she says will cost her hundreds of dollars.
“A lot of people with my model car, 01 to 03 Honda Accord, got hit so it’s something specific with the metals in the converter and the bad thing about it is they sawed the pipe whereas if they took the piece out properly it would have been less costly to fix but in the interest of time they take it out as quick as they can,” said Cullaro.
The New Orleans Police Department says there have been two reports of stolen catalytic converters in the second district as well as the attempted theft of one since September.
The crimes were reported on South Claiborne, Fontainbleau and Pine Streets. But, the NOPD tells us they’re unable to provide us with statistics on exactly how many catalytic converter thefts there have been across New Orleans due to the recent cyberattack on the city’s network.
“I just hope everybody takes precautions and protects their cars as best they can,” said Cullaro.
