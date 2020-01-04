Nicondra: A chilly start to Saints playoff Sunday

High pressure will keep clear sky around through the overnight into Sunday morning. The clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to fall right down into the low 40s and 30s for Sunday. Some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain will near the freezing mark. Even south of the lake away from water some areas will see 30s for overnight lows. Sunday will remain chilly through the afternoon with highs only in the low 60s even with plenty of sunshine. Monday brings a bit of a rebound ahead of a mostly dry front that should push through on Tuesday. Expect clouds to return and just a sprinkle or two with the front that should take the area back down to seasonable temps. The next significant chance for rain doesn’t show up until the end of the week.