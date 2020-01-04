NOPD investigating France St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police reported the shooting around 3:15 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of France Street and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
