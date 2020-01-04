One inmate dead from St Bernard Parish Prison, cause unknown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 28-year-old Marvin Walker, who was an inmate at the St. Bernard Parish Prison.
Walker was transported from the prison to the hospital by ambulance on the morning of Dec. 2. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital
The cause of Walker’s death is unknown and the autopsy and toxicology results are still unknown, according to a report.
Updates on the incident will be provided here.
