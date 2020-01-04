Police seeking another suspect for West St. John Elementary shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish police are looking for 31-year-old Derrel Dibartolo of Killona, who is a suspect in connection to the shooting that occurred at West St. John Elementary in Edgard.
Four people were shot on Dec. 21. at around 11:30 while attending a private party and one was left critically injured. The shooting also left bullets in five cars.
One suspect, 34-year-old Marcus Isom, was charged with two counts of second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons.
No other information has been given, but updates will be provided here.
