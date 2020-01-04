Zack: Sunny skies set to return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So the start of 2020 hasn’t exactly brought the nicest of weather but the first weekend of the year will certainly make up for it.
A cold front is sweeping across the region this morning which will lead to a cool, breezy day with sunshine finally making a return. We may start the day cloudy, but by lunch it’s all sun, all the time making for an overall nice Saturday. High temperatures hang around the low 60s.
Saints Sunday couldn’t get much better for January weather. We will start the day cold with near freezing temperatures north of the lake and say around 40 in the city. This means many areas outside of the city will likely see a morning frost. Once we get the sun up for Sunday we will see temperatures rebound nicely into the low 60s. Combine that with those sunny skies, that’s a beautiful day for a Saints win.
Overall not much to talk about going into next week as daily temperatures aren’t too warm nor too cold. We stay pretty close to our normals for this time of year and look relatively dry until the end of next week.
