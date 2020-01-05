Deuce McAllister expects Saints’ offense to put pressure on Vikings to keep up

New Orleans enters as favorites thanks in large part to an offense that has averaged a league-best 36.3 points per game in the last seven weeks of the campaign. “They’re definitely an ascending team," says FOX 8 Saints Analyst Deuce McAllister. "When you look at some of the things they’ve been able to do, some questions obviously were asked about Alvin Kamara and he’s been able to go and score two touchdowns the last two weeks. Some questions have been asked about any other playmakers outside Michael Thomas. Well, Michael Thomas has been able to continue to show up. Then you’ve had other guys like Tre’Quan Smith has had some opportunities, he’s got some catches, able to score a touchdown. You talk about Taysom Hill continuing to make his appearances. But Jared Cook is the other guy, that missing piece that will normally get a mismatch against a safety that is too small or a linebacker that just can’t cover him. And I still....I know it may be frustrating but I still love the speed of Ted Ginn, Junior and his ability to take the top off a defense.”