3 injured in 2 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 3 people were injured in 2 separate shootings according to New Orleans Police.
Police reported a double shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Kansas Street around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The two victims involved in that shooting sustained gunshot wounds, but there condition is unknown.
The NOPD reported another shooting just over an hour later near the intersection of Laharpe and North Tonti around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The injured victim did get shot, but their condition is not known.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
