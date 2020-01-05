JPSO: Woman shot and killed after argument with boyfriend

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one woman dead early Sunday morning.
A spokesman says the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Faith Place in Terrytown.
Around 12:45 am, officers were dispatched to a report of a woman who was found on the ground outside an apartment and in need of medical assistance. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to her head.
The victim’s live-in boyfriend shot her once following an argument, according to police. He has been arrested.
The identity of the victim and the suspect are being withheld pending the notification of the victim’s family.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.