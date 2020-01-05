Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Two black-owned radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are being sold. The buyer is another African American businessperson. Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-AM and WTYJ-FM. She says her family has a nearly 80-year history of being the voice of the black community in the area. Gregory Adams is buying the stations that are based in Natchez. He is a military veteran and has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. The buyout awaits approval of the Federal Communications Commission. It's a 90-day process with a little more than 40 days left.