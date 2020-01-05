Man shot near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting near Pontchartrain Park.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 7:30 p.m.
Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Prentiss Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting is the second in two days in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood. Friday morning two men were found shot to death in the 4800 block of Prentiss Ave.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.