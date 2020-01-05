Nicondra: Up and down temps through the week

Monday will bring a very slight warm up with highs bouncing into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the next cold front. Overnight Tuesday into Monday we’ll see a few clouds and a sprinkle or two is possible with the front. Highs will return to the low 60s and upper 50s. Another low pushes into the region ahead of the weekend. Temperatures peak in the 70s ahead of that next system. Friday will be the next best chance for rain. By Saturday the cold front will push through and temperatures return to chilly highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.