One injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person injured Saturday night.
Police reported the shooting around 11:15 p.m.
NOPD responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Garden Oaks Drive.
They say one person arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.