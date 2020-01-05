One injured in Algiers shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | January 4, 2020 at 11:25 PM CST - Updated January 4 at 11:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one person injured Saturday night.

Police reported the shooting around 11:15 p.m.

NOPD responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Garden Oaks Drive.

They say one person arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

