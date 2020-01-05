Smart, Mays lead LSU to win over Tennessee

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 6:03 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team opened SEC play in Knoxville with a win over Tennessee.

The Tigers (9-4, 1-0 SEC) pulled away in the second half for the 78-64 victory over the Vols (8-5, 0-1 SEC).

Javonte Smart led the way with 21 points and four assists. Skylar Mays added 17 points and four assists. Trendon Watford chipped in 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Darius Days pulled down 11 boards and scored seven points.

LSU shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half.

