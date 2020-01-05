SUV crashes into Metairie Road Coffee Shop

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Sunday trip to a Metairie Road coffee shop left one woman with a damaged vehicle and a ticket.
A spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a 76-year-old woman, was attempting to pull into a parking spot when she accelerated and crashed into the exterior of the Royal Blend Coffee Shop.
She was not injured, however, a 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital for an injury to his leg.
The driver was cited for reckless operation.
