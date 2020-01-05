Vikings running wild on the Saints in the first half

Dalvin Cook has 84 yards rushing in the first half. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | January 5, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 1:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A defensive battle has broken out at the Dome, but the Vikings have a little more firepower at the half, leading the Saints, 13-10.

The Vikings took the lead right before half thanks to a Dalvin Cook 5-yard TD run. Cook totaled 84 yards rushing in the first half.

The Saints only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Alvin Kamara 4-yard TD run, making the score 10-3. The Saints got into the red zone after Taysom Hill connected with Deonte Harris for a 50-yard connection.

The Black and Gold defense setup the first score of the contest. “Jackrabbit” Jenkins forced a fumble, and Vonn Bell recovered Adam Thielen’s turnover. Wil Lutz nailed a 29-yard field goal to get the Saints on the board, 3-0.

The Vikings points came off the foot of kicker Dan Bailey. He nailed kicks from 43 and 21 yards.

