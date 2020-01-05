Zack: A Saintsational Sunday of weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Playoff weather isn’t supposed to be this nice but today’s game will come on a beautiful, January day.
Expect lots of sun to warm up up nicely after quite the chilly start out there. Temperatures will go from the 30s and 40s this morning into the low 60s this afternoon. The wind has relaxed from what we felt on Saturday so being in the sun this afternoon will feel absolutely wonderful.
Not many weather concerns over the next several days as the first full work week of 2020 brings quiet conditions. A weak front does pass us on Tuesday reinforcing the cooler and drier air out there. It’s not until week’s end before we see our next real chance for rain and a warm up back into the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.