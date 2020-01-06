After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take one: Vikings outplayed the Saints
Don’t get caught up on anything else with loss other than the fact that the Vikings simply outplayed the Saints.
There was no fluky miracle, no no-call and really no controversy. When the Saints and Vikings lined up, the team that played the best was wearing purple. Minnesota deserved to win and is moving on because of it.
The finality of the season is harsh and abrupt when it comes short of the ultimate goal, especially with a team as talented as this Saints team was.
With each passing season I’m reminded of just how difficult it is to win a Super Bowl. With each passing shortcoming, I’m also reminded of how just special that 2009 group was.
The Saints have had six double- digit win seasons since that special run. In fact, one could make a strong case that the 2011, 2018 and 2019 teams were all better than that ‘09 team. Yet they were the only ones to hold up the Lombardi.
As we close the book on the ‘19 group, it’s fair to say the Saints should have more than one ring.
Take two: offensive inefficiency
The Saints offense of December did not show up in January. The smooth, efficient and prolific group looked confused and anemic against Minnesota.
And it all started in the trenches. The Vikings defensive line got the best of the Saints offensive line for most of the game. That’s tough to take considering that matchup was strength-on-strength. It would be reasonable to expect a back and forth, but on Sunday the Saints clearly lost that battle.
That Vikings front line dominance led to hesitation from Brees, who did not look comfortable for the first three quarters. Plus, he made two crucial mistakes. His interception at the end of the half was a bad throw and bad decision. Given the circumstances with the ability to close out the half with a score, it showed impatience to go over the top to Ted Ginn Jr., who was well covered.
The fourth quarter fumble was a back breaker. It came right after Taysom Hill’s incredible run right when it appeared the Saints were going to retake the lead. Brees said there was a miscommunication on the play and the route he checked to was not run. This forced him to try to throw the ball to the ground but when he back reached to throw it, Danielle Hunter hit his arm and forced the fumble.
If a call was missed, that’s on the receiver. But regardless, in that situation, Brees has to secure the ball better. Had the Saints gotten points there, I believe they win the game.
Take three : Taysom takeover
Taysom Hill was the best player on the Saints Sunday by a mile. Had the Saints won, we would be talking about this being the best effort of his career.
Hill came to the rescue multiple times against Minnesota. The Vikings really had no answer for him. He threw a 50-yard bomb to Deonte Harris in the second quarter to set up the Saints first touchdown ( a touchdown that he was the lead blocker on). In the fourth quarter, he caught a touchdown pass on a wheel route from Brees. Then, he appeared to get the Saints officially back on top when he broke two tackles for an amazing 28-yard run late in the fourth. He converted two other third downs earlier in the game as well.
It’s fair to say that Hill surpassed all realistic expectations this season and became one of the most unique and exciting players in the NFL.
Take four: Can’t contain Cook
Though the Saints defense made enough plays to give their team a chance to win, they failed at accomplishing their number one goal: containing Dalvin Cook. Cook was a problem in the first half when he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in those first two quarters. It wasn’t a secret that getting to the edge with Cook was the Vikings’ main priority. The Saints failed in setting that edge consistently enough to slow Cook. They did adjust well in the second half, but it felt like the Vikings never had to abandon their game plan and successfully dictated the pace of play all game.
Take Five: Other Observations
- With the penalty on Brees’ spike on the final drive of regulation, the Saints could have avoided the ten-second runoff by using their final timeout. With 21 seconds left at the 31-yard line, the Saints could have gotten at least a couple of plays to the sideline with possibly a chance to score. Instead, Sean Payton decided to accept the ten-second runoff and ran a screen from that spot with 11 seconds remaining. At that point, the Saints were essentially forced to kick the field goal and go into overtime while never actually using the timeout Payton saved.
- Speaking of that final drive, the Saints struggled with the subtle details. First, Kamara didn’t get out of bounds on his first catch which ran a few more seconds off. Then, Jared Cook caught a pass and immediately ran out of bounds when he had at least three more yards in space he could have gained. Then, Kamara caught a short hook and expected a defender behind him and essentially fell to the ground. The only problem was no one was there, and he could have gained another few yards. And finally, Kamara flinched just before the snap on the spike that caused that crucial flag to be thrown and had those valuable ten seconds run off. It may seem nit-picky because the Saints moved the ball downfield, but in that situation those yards and seconds made a difference.
- Yes, Kyle Rudolph pushed off on the last play of the game, but given the precedent set around the NFL, there was absolutely no way they were overturning that play on the game winner. Wishing for that felt more like a hail mary than a legitimate beef.
- Adam Thielen struggled early with a fumble and a holding call, but he sure did make up for by the second half. Matched up mostly with Marshon Lattimore, Thielen consistently won the matchup. His last catch went against Patrick Robinson when he ran a corner route and kept his concentration long enough to make the 43-yard catch that set up the game winner for Minnesota.
- Kirk Cousins has become, fair or unfair, the player everyone seems to love to take pleasure in when he screws up. Well on Sunday, he was very effective at executing his team’s game plan and made enough plays to help lead his team to victory. That overtime throw to Thielen was an absolute dime.
- Deonte Harris had a day. It’s too bad his best return was called back on a questionable blindside block.
- It’s a game of inches. Just ask A.J. Klein on that fumble he forced on Cook that Vonn Bell returned for a touchdown. Cook’s knee had just barely touched the ground before he lost the ball.
- That missed Wil Lutz field goal at the end of the half proved costly.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.