After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Vikings

Though the Saints defense made enough plays to give their team a chance to win, they failed at accomplishing their number one goal: containing Dalvin Cook. Cook was a problem in the first half when he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in those first two quarters. It wasn’t a secret that getting to the edge with Cook was the Vikings’ main priority. The Saints failed in setting that edge consistently enough to slow Cook. They did adjust well in the second half, but it felt like the Vikings never had to abandon their game plan and successfully dictated the pace of play all game.