Carniival Kickoff, Innovations

This is the official start of the Carnival season and two of the biggest krewes went to Gallier hall, to help set the stage. Our carnival expert says this year’s Mardi Gras will be better than ever but there are still some major kinks to work out.
in a city just getting over the holidays and a devastating saints loss it may be the elixir many needed.
With horn fanfare,
Rex, and Zulu...two of Carnival's bigger crews went to Gallier Hall, on King's Day, the official start of the Carnival season.
"It's also a special day, because we can stop focusing on black and gold, and focus on more fun colors, like purple, green and gold," said James Reiss, with Rex.
Canal street is often the epicenter of carnival parades but this year several krewes have a major obstacle.
"If we have to alter Zulu, 'C'est la vie'," said city councilman Jay Banks.
the hard rock collapse forced two blocks of canal street to be cordoned off , right in the middle of the normal routes of endymion and zulu.
" i think homeland security will make the final call, within the week, endymiion will have to change," said fox 8 carnival expert, and mardi gras guide publisher, arthur hardy.
" i'm feeling good, about the route changes, and i will say that because of the krewes, and they've been supportive in their decision not to move toward the collapse of the hard rock," said mayor cantrell.
in spite of the challenges this year’s carnival forecast is bright.
" never been better this will be a record setting mardi gras," said hardy.
both rex and zulu unveiled their official posters. and rex unveiled a new, reusable aluminum cup, which they say will cut plastic waste.
" Much like a Zulu coconut, we will hand these down gently...there will be no long bombs," Reiss said.
Rex and Zulu both say social giving remains a major focus, with both teaming up to help schools like McDonogh 35, as well as college bound students.
"We invested $11,000 dollars in scholarships for our Zulu maids," said Zulu's Elroy James.
But the main focus is fun, and krewe members say they're ready to do whatever it takes to ensure another successful Carnival.
Rex says this year it’s expandiing it’s effort to use recycled beads. They have purchased tens of thousands of clean, used throws, from the group, ARC, which helps those with disabilities.
