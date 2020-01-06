Dr. Rebekah Gee resigns as secretary of Louisiana’s health department

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After serving four years in her position, Dr. Rebekah Gee announced on Monday her resignation as secretary of the state’s health department, effective January 31.
Dr. Gee has taken a new job that will be announced by her employer at a later date, according to a Jan. 6 announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards.
She tweeted out her resignation letter to Gov. Edwards Monday morning, saying she looks forward to “her next role working to improve healthcare” in Louisiana.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of Louisiana as the Secretary of Health. I am thankful to Governor Edwards and to the people of our state for trusting me to serve," Dr. Gee said in a statement. The policies we advanced will continue to move the needle -- policies that will result in more children growing up healthy, and mothers who can watch them grow, more individuals with disabilities living independently, and more families thriving.”
Dr. Gee, an obstetrician/gynecologist, was involved in spearheading Medicaid expansion to allow access over 460,000 Louisiana residents as well as the development of the hepatitis C elimination campaign.
She also led efforts to reform drug pricing, which resulted in affordable hepatitis C medications for Louisiana. One of these efforts included setting up a new payment model for hepatitis C treatment.
“I am thankful for her partnership on this issue and on her life-changing – and saving – work to eliminate Hepatitis C in Louisiana, to fight opioid addiction and to lower the rate of HIV in our state,” Edwards said in a statement. "She is a champion for improved health outcomes for all the people of our state, especially mothers and children. I wish her well in the future.”
