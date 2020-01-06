Drago’s to open Baton Rouge location in February

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The much-anticipated wait to enjoy some famous charbroiled oysters from Drago’s will soon come to an end.
Drago’s Baton Rouge is expected to open its doors to patrons in the first week of February 2020.
“Our goal is to get our certificate of occupancy a week from Wednesday, Jan. 16th,” said Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich. “That’s when we will begin framing with the intent of a grand opening during the first week of February.”
Last February, Cvitanovich announced he was finally going to open a Drago’s in the Capital City after he had been on the hunt for a location in Baton Rouge the past three years. Last fall, the restaurant secured the old FYE building at 4580 Constitution Avenue.
The original restaurant in Metairie opened in 1969. Since then, Cvitanovich has opened in New Orleans, Lafayette, and Jackson, Miss.
An exact date has not been set in stone just yet for the grand opening.
“After a very long time, the finish line is finally in sight. Our family is very grateful for this opportunity. We can’t thank Baton Rougeons enough for waiting on us. We’re thrilled to finally be able to serve to you our Louisiana delicacy of charbroiled oysters and anything else your heart desires,” said Cvitanovich.
