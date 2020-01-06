High-speed chase from Jefferson Parish into Orleans ends in fatal crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At 3:41 a.m. on Monday, Jefferson Parish Deputies say license plate recognition cameras detected a stolen vehicle on Metairie Road.
“Our officers were dispatched to the area and approximately 10 minutes later, we made contact with the stolen vehicle,” says Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
At that point, Sheriff Lopinto says a highspeed chase began and the stolen Acura RDX took off down Metairie Road back into Orleans Parish.
He says the sheriff’s deputy chased behind them onto City Park Avenue.
“At an extreme high rate of speed, deputies say they were actually well behind the vehicle,” says Lopinto.
Lopinto says his deputies then saw smoke in the 600 block of City Park Avenue and soon found the car crashed into an oak tree in front of Delgado.
“We had one fatality here on the scene. That was the driver and two others that were transported to the hospital,” says Lopinto.
Lopinto says three 18-year-olds were inside the car. The highspeed chase that unfolded is something that’s against NOPD’s policy, but it’s not against policy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“I can’t say it was much of a pursuit because Metairie Road runs into City Park Avenue, but it absolutely was a pursuit,” says Lopinto.
“It did give me pause. It brought me back to the chase that we’ve been very much accountable as it relates to the Unity One fire, so when our people are scrutinized it makes you think wow, there’s a difference there for the same action,” says Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
Mayor Cantrell is referring to the incident from March of last year when NOPD officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with two teens inside.
That car crashed into a Broadmore hair salon, killing two people and injuring several others. Cantrell says she’s open to talking to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff about stopping such chases at the parish line.
“It’s something that we do need to look at, but it’s all about the safety of our people as it relates to the chase and the consent decree that we’ve been under makes it clear that we as the New Orleans Police Department can not do a chase,” says Cantrell.
Sheriff Lopinto isn’t specifically commenting about the Mayor’s concerns. He points out, the entire chase lasted less than a minute since the suspects were traveling at such a high rate of speed, and he says his deputies could not keep up with them.
