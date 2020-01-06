JPSO: 2 injured, 1 killed in high speed chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One person was killed and two others were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a stolen car.
The NOPD and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 600 block of City Park Avenue. The two people injured were taken to the hospital.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto says license plate recognition technology detected a stolen vehicle enter into Jefferson Parish at Metairie Road.
Officers began to pursue to vehicle resulting in a high speed chase into Orleans Parish. Lopinto said the stolen vehicle was travelling at such a high rate of speed that officers were unable to keep up.
The driver of the car crashed into a tree and was killed.
One survivor appeared to have a broken leg, Lopinto said.
The car was stolen out of Jefferson Parish on Jan. 2.
No information on the suspects was released. Lopinto said his office will determine if the suspects, who are all adults, have been involved in prior crimes.
NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit will lead the investigation into the fatality. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the origin of the incident.
City Park Avenue northbound has reopened.
