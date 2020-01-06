JPSO seeks two men wanted in connection with death of 82-year-old man

Deputies were called out to the 400 block of Terry Parkway around 10:30 a.m. to speak with the victim. The victim stated that around 6:30 that morning, he was taking trash to a dumpster behind a business. He was approached by two suspects who questioned his presence in the area. They became involved in a verbal altercation, and one of the suspects took the victim’s cell phone from and pushed him to the ground.