JPSO seeks two men wanted in connection with death of 82-year-old man

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two men connected to the death of an 82-year-old in Terrytown New Year’s Eve.
Investigators believe at least one of the men lives in Terrytown.
They are suspected to be in their mid-twenties to early thirties.
82-year-old Robert James suffered a fatal injury after being pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt in the 400 block of Terry Parkway.
Deputies were called out to the 400 block of Terry Parkway around 10:30 a.m. to speak with the victim. The victim stated that around 6:30 that morning, he was taking trash to a dumpster behind a business. He was approached by two suspects who questioned his presence in the area. They became involved in a verbal altercation, and one of the suspects took the victim’s cell phone from and pushed him to the ground.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
