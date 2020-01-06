Juan’s World: Playing the Blame Game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Let’s give credit for the Saints wildcard loss to the Vikings where credit is due.
Not the referees, which is always the popular choice. Not Sean Payton or Drew Brees, who as leaders of the Black and Gold, didn’t do enough right to get the team across the finish line.
Let’s credit the Minnesota Vikings for sticking to their game plan and executing it to perfection. Let’s credit the Vikings for recognizing what’s worked against the Saints in the past and applying it to get Sunday’s win. Let’s credit Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer for planting an early seed. Go back to his Monday press conference when he said, 'I don’t think anyone expects us to win on Sunday.’
He was partly right. No one expected it ‘except’ the one that had to believe they could the most. The guys in his locker room. The VIking’s 46-man game-day roster believed and got it done.
The Vikings just continued to prove that home field advantage guarantees the home team only one thing. That they’ll have strength in screaming numbers. Fans in the seats.
But, the Vikings had each other. The ole ‘we all we got’ mentality. And that’s all that they needed.
This was supposed to be the beginning of the Saints return to the Super Bowl. Ten years after being in Miami and winning in Miami, these Saints were expected to make a return and do it all over again.
Sadly, the Vikings refused to follow the script. And at the end of the day, the Saints couldn’t do a thing about it.
So as we all go into the off-season, we do so wondering what the future holds for the Saints and more specifically for quarterback Drew Brees.
We also wonder if that so-called ‘super bowl window’ is still open. And, if so, for how much longer.
Questions that’ll be answered in the days, weeks and months to come.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.