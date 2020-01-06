Nicondra: Weak front overnight

Mostly sunny for Monday with pleasant conditions and temperatures in the low 70s. It will stay nice through the evening hours making it quite nice for Twelfth Night celebrations. A weak cold front will push through the area during the overnight hours. There will be an increase in cloud cover and a few light sprinkles possible through the overnight hours as the front pushes through the region. Skies will clear fairly early and while overnight lows will remain rather mild, afternoon highs should be a bit cooler than Monday with highs returning back to seasonable norms in the low 60s.