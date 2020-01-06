Boil water advisory issued for west bank of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans.
Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).
A drop in water pressure occurred while crews were making a repair on Mardi Gras Boulevard.
Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.
The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.
Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.
