Bama looks for home win vs Miss. St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 15.8 points and 10 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 14.5 points and four assists.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 67.2 percent of his free throws this season.