Bruce: Quiet Through Thursday-Stormy Pattern Returns Friday-Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak cold front this morning brings slightly cooler air for midweek. Changes start on Thursday as clouds and temperatures go on the rise. The humidity will increase as well.
By Friday a strong warm front will bring a chance for spotty storms across the area. It is still early but there will be the possibility that a few could be strong. The best chance for strong to severe storms will arrive overnight Friday or during the day on Saturday. The timing will change over the next few days but that is the expected window for now.
Drier conditions are likely on Sunday before storms return again early next week.
