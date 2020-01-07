Heavy police presence in Lakeview; multiple agencies on scene

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Multiple streets are blocked off in Lakeview near the intersection of Canal Blvd. and Bragg Street due to a heavy police presence.
The NOPD and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office are on scene with weapons drawn. SWAT team personnel are also responding.
The NOPD says an officer attempted to arrest three suspects reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle. A perimeter has been established in the area of the 6400 and 6500 blocks of Louis XIV near Louisville. One arrest has been made.
The public is urged to avoid this area until further notice.
Four schools in the area have been placed on lockdown – Mt. Carmel Academy, Hynes Academy, St. Dominic and St. Paul schools.
