Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still around in the NFL playoffs. But Tom Brady and Drew Brees have made early exits and now join Eli Manning and Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger as spectators to these playoffs. That's 11 Super Bowl rings sitting out as the remaining slate features the likes of greenhorns Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson in the AFC and Jimmy Garoppolo and in the NFC. There's also Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill. The only remaining QBs with Super Bowl wins are Wilson and Rodgers.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says is entering the NFL draft. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday. He ended two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback's plans as he tries to return from a serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State. Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he's optimistic he'll be able to play next season, but said it's hard to predict how high he'll be drafted.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helare and Clemson runner Travis Etienne have proven they belong the College Football Playoff championship stage. The 5-foot-7 Edwards-Helaire says he's had to prove his worth at every level against people who believe he was too small for football. But Edwards-Helaire has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. Etienne, too, was a late commit to Clemson and at times during his career struggled to stay disciplined on the field. But Etienne is a two-time ACC player of the year who is seven yards from the school's career rushing record.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 22 and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to six games by holding on for a 128-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for New Orleans but could not convert a driving layup attempt at the horn while being defended by Rudy Gobert. Pelicans players protested for a foul call on Gobert as replays on the arena video board showed contact between the Utah center and Pelicans forward.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ciera Johnson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 10 Texas A&M cruised to a 79-35 victory over Mississippi. The Aggies (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped to a 37-19 lead at halftime, despite star guard Chennedy Carter not collecting her first field goal until 2:51 remained in the first half. Carter entered the game averaging 23.2 points per game, but scored 13 points against the Rebels (7-8, 0-2 SEC), with 11 of those coming in the second half. The Rebels were led by Deja Cage with 15 points _ the only Mississippi player in double digits.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. says he is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Gay has announced his decision on Twitter and says that “this city and university will always hold a special place in my heart as the only home I’ve ever known.” Gay recorded 48 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 2018. He played only five games this season and had 28 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He was one of 10 players withheld from eight games this season because of NCAA violations involving an academic tutor.