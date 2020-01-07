Jeff Duncan: Saints lost to a less talented Vikings team

What made the loss so hard to grasp was how widespread the issues were. No one other than Taysom Hill seemed to play well. Some of the Saints best players played some of their worst football of the year. Marshon Lattimore couldn’t stop Adam Thielen from catching pass after pass on third down. Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead allowed three sacks after not allowing a single one all season. Drew Brees committed two inexplicable turnovers after committing just four all year. And Wil Lutz missed a 43-yard field goal after ending the season with a streak of 17 consecutive conversions.