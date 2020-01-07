Jeff Duncan: Saints lost to a less talented Vikings team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s over. Another successful Saints season has come and gone without a Super Bowl.
It's now been a decade since the last one and the opportunities are starting to slip away from Drew Brees, Sean Payton and the rest of the New Orleans Saints.
Their stunning upset to the Vikings on Sunday wasn’t the worst or most heartbreaking playoff loss in the Brees-Payton era, but it was certainly the most surprising one. The Saints, after all, were 8-point favorites. They were one of the hottest teams in the NFL. And they were playing in the Superdome, where they had won seven of their last eight postseason games.
Few outside of Minnesota saw this coming.
What made the loss so hard to grasp was how widespread the issues were. No one other than Taysom Hill seemed to play well. Some of the Saints best players played some of their worst football of the year. Marshon Lattimore couldn’t stop Adam Thielen from catching pass after pass on third down. Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead allowed three sacks after not allowing a single one all season. Drew Brees committed two inexplicable turnovers after committing just four all year. And Wil Lutz missed a 43-yard field goal after ending the season with a streak of 17 consecutive conversions.
On and on it went. It wasn’t one thing. It was everything. The Saints didn’t block or tackle, cover or coach, punt, pass or kick very well on Sunday. You can get away with this kind of play against the Panthers and Jaguars of the world. You do it in the playoffs, and your season is quickly over.
This one will stick with the Saints for a while. No one expected a one-and-done playoff run from this Saints team, which might have been the most complete one in team history.
It will be hard to watch less talented teams play over the next few weeks. The Vikings are one of them. They weren’t better than the Saints this season. But they were on Sunday. And this time, the Saints have no one to blame but themselves for how their season ended.
