Jefferson Parish detectives look for persons of interest in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released photos of two people, as deputies investigate the killing of an 82-year old man.
Investigators say two men shoved the victim to the ground and tried to rob him on New Year's Eve, and he died the next day.
"I just feel like I've seen them walking around down here maybe once or twice a couple months ago at most. It hasn't been that long, but they just looked really familiar like they might be locals," Shaunta Hinde said.
Deputies say they believe at least one of the suspects lives in Terrytown, and say they appear to be in their mid-20s to early 30s.
"They were just talking on the phone, just congregating right in this area. I don't really know what they were doing, I was just watching from the cameras inside to see if they were trying to come in and get some drinks. I couldn't tell if they were going to try to buzz in or if they were just hanging out," Hinde said.
James was taking out the trash from the bar he worked at New Year's Eve, when deputies say two men robbed him, and pushed him to the ground.
Detectives say he refused medical treatment, and died from bleeding of the brain the next day.
"He's been a friend of a lot of ours, all the bar owners and customers since the 80s," Krista Moore said.
Those who knew James say he worked at a bar in Terrytown, and another in Gretna.
"He worked in the bars, he worked oil field and not only did he work in the bars, he also would walk the bartenders out at night to make them feel safe before he started cleaning," Krista Moore said.
"Everyone's pretty crushed. He was kind of the grandfather of the place, so pretty well known. great guy, everybody knew him," Hinde said.
Friends say they're glad investigators have persons of interest, and hope those responsible will be held accountable.
"I've never seen a whole lot of people out in this area that early, and I come in to open, like I said. So the fact that they have a visual makes me feel better," Hinde said.
"I'm very happy because the pictures look very distinctive. The haircut, the person, the image. I really think they're going to get these guys and we've very wishful that they do. we'd be happy for some closure," Moore said.
Friends say they will celebrate his life Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Detective Kristian Fricke at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.