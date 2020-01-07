Locals react to higher oil prices and what U.S., Iran tensions could mean for the oil industry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE)-The escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran have oil prices moving upward. Gasoline is made from crude oil and local drivers are feeling the impact.
Preston Perez pumped gasoline into his vehicle at a New Orleans gas station and said he hopes prices do not increase more.
"I’m a manual labor worker, so it makes life hard and you got to push a tighter budget. I hope they don’t continue to rise because certainly, you know, that wouldn’t be good for anybody who’s hardworking, you know,” said Perez.
According to AAA, in Louisiana the current average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.32 while last week it was $2.28.
"I don't know how it escalated, but yes I hope it does die down,” said Joshua Turk as he filled up his tank.
As the U.S. and Iran continue to exchange sharp words and threats, Chevron has evacuated all of its American workers from Iraq following last week’s U.S. airstrike in Iraq which killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.
Still, Prof. Eric Smith of Tulane’s Energy Institute says the U.S. is far better off now in terms of domestic oil production, but not yet able to ignore crude from the Middle East.
“Of course, we’re in better shape than we’ve ever been in recent history because we have so much surplus light sweet crude we’re producing,” said Smith. ”We are not energy-independent, at least in absolute terms, we have surplus crude of a certain quality that is available for export. We also, however, import 7 million barrels a day of crude oil, most of it is heavy sour crude and some of that was coming from the Middle East."
Louisiana has close to 20 refineries and many rely on heavy crude oil.
"To the degree we were bringing in heavy oil from Africa or from the Middle East, it’s subject to two negative impacts, one the ships are exposed and secondly the prices are exposed to this Atlantic base and pricing mechanism,” said Smith.
Gifford Briggs, President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association is monitoring the situation. In the short-term he thinks the impact will be minimal on both the state’s oil and gas industry and drivers.
"We’re not going to see any decrease in jobs, and I don’t think that the price increases we’ve seen so far are not enough that’s going to likely change consumer habits,” he said.
But if tensions remain high Briggs concedes that could benefit Louisiana’s oil and gas industry down the road.
"The real question will be if we start seeing a significant increase in prices where we’re going to $60 to $90 or something along those lines, and we’re seeing that this is going to carry out for a longer period of time it’s possible that we might be able to see some more investment in Louisiana and some more drilling projects come to life which could put some more people to work in south Louisiana,” said Briggs.
And some drivers say if they have to pay more at the pump so be it because they do not believe that the higher prices will linger.
"Definitely, I’ll pay whatever it takes to fill my car up with gas,” said David Parnell. “You know, I think the consequences are short-term and there needs to be some stability in the Middle East and maybe this will give them a little, but the effect on our oil economy I think is short-term.”
Higher oil prices are good for state government’s budget because of taxes related to the value of oil.
