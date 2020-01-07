NOPD: One dead, one injured at Walmart shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway that left one man dead.
The suspect walked into the Walmart and shot a male employee in the chest. The victim later died.
There was also a second person shot and injured in the foot.
An arrest was made at the scene.
The report was released at around 6:47 p.m. However, there is no other information on the time of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided here.
