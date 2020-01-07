Two arrests made in death of 82-year-old man after he was robbed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Arrests have been made in the New Year’s Eve death of an 82-year-old man. Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office says Robert James died after two men assaulted him outside of a Terrytown bar where he worked.
They arrested a father-son pair, Rickey Lincoln Sr. and Rickey Lincoln Jr., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.
Several tips were quickly called in identifying them after they put out both a video and two pictures of the men several tips were quickly called in identifying them.
They’re both charged with second-degree murder, simple robbery and obstruction charges.
The sheriff’s office began the investigation after 82-year-old Robert James was found dead outside one of the Terrytown bars he worked at after they say he was taking out the trash when the two men robbed him and then pushed him to the ground.
He died shortly after due to a brain bleed, but Lopinto said the arrests wouldn’t have been possible without the public’s help.
Lopinto says it’s thanks to the public’s help with multiple tips that they were able to arrest the two men in the death of James within a matter of hours.
