Vital, UConn host Tulane

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UConn's Vital has averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Green Wave, Hightower has averaged 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Christion Thompson has put up 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 32.8 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.